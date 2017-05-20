2017 Primary election MAGISTERIAL...

2017 Primary election MAGISTERIAL...

The League of Women Voters provided the following bios and asked, "Do you have a specific suggestion for improving the administration of the office for which you are a candidate?" Qualifications: Incumbent since 2012. Former Assistant District Attorney for Monroe County 2001-2011; Former public defender for Monroe County, 1994-1997; civil attorney, 1997-2016 Answer: My court has a unique situation in which Eldred, Ross and Polk townships will join Chestnuthill Township to form District Court 43-3-04.

