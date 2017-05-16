1980s radio rockers Kix, Marvel Comic...

1980s radio rockers Kix, Marvel Comics hero, more coming to new GameChangerWorld venue

Tuesday May 16

A 1980s band that had a Top 10 song and platinum album is coming to the planned new music venue GameChangerWorld Event Center in Upper Macungie Township, it has been announced. So are a tribute band to one of hard rock's biggest names and a show that pays tribute to the music of the 1990s.

