12th Annual Run for the Red Marathon Steps off in Stroudsburg

People in the Poconos laced up their running shoes and prepped for the long haul -- all 26.2 miles of it! The 12th Annual Run for Red Pocono Marathon kicked off Sunday in Stroudsburg, taking participants across a nearly 30 mile trek through the Poconos. Stepping off at Pocono Mountain West High School, the event was held to raise money for the American Red Cross.

