Vineyard adopts new eco-friendly corks
A Monroe County vineyard is helping to reduce waste by producing eco-friendly corks. Randy Rice, owner of Stroudsburg's Mountain View Vineyards, decided to swap out synthetic and wooden corks for bottle stoppers made out of sugar cane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pike County Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|17 hr
|Freeland proud
|661
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11)
|Mar 20
|Onelove814
|12
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Who was Roger King? (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|Elaine
|40
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC