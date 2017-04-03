Vineyard adopts new eco-friendly corks

Vineyard adopts new eco-friendly corks

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: The Pike County Courier

A Monroe County vineyard is helping to reduce waste by producing eco-friendly corks. Randy Rice, owner of Stroudsburg's Mountain View Vineyards, decided to swap out synthetic and wooden corks for bottle stoppers made out of sugar cane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pike County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) 17 hr Freeland proud 661
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar 23 Rubicon con 1
Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11) Mar 20 Onelove814 12
Help the paper carriers out. Mar 18 Mark 1
News Who was Roger King? (Feb '08) Mar 15 Elaine 40
Health care Mar 10 Patrick 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 117
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,292 • Total comments across all topics: 280,116,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC