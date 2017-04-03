Video: Pa Live: in the Kitchen-Frogtown Bistro-April 7, 2017
Guests will be: 1. Chef Lyman Winner of the new Frogtown Bistro at Mountain View Vineyard. 2. Linda Rice owner of Mountain View Vineyard Chef Winner will cook and Linda will talk about pairing the meal with wine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClipSyndicate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|4 hr
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11)
|Mar 20
|Onelove814
|12
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Who was Roger King? (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|Elaine
|40
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC