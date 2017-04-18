This town has America's lousiest commute

This town has America's lousiest commute

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: CBS News

One of the charms of living in a town or small city is supposed to be the ease of tooling around by car, zipping from home to job and back again in no time flat. Then there's East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) Wed Charles Gunnin 6
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr 7 facepalm Friday 663
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar 23 Rubicon con 1
Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11) Mar 20 Onelove814 12
Help the paper carriers out. Mar '17 Mark 1
News Who was Roger King? (Feb '08) Mar '17 Elaine 40
Health care Mar '17 Patrick 1
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,404 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC