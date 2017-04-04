A 20-year-old woman died from injuries sustained as a passenger in a fiery two-vehicle crash Monday night on Route 80. Student, 20, killed in fiery Route 80 crash A 20-year-old woman died from injuries sustained as a passenger in a fiery two-vehicle crash Monday night on Route 80. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://dailyre.co/2nTw1vc A 20-year-old Cornell University student died from injuries she sustained as a passenger in a fiery two-vehicle crash Monday night on Route 80 in Knowlton, according to a New Jersey State Police report.

