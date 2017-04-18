Rock musical 'Little Shop of Horrors' at ESU

East Stroudsburg University's Department of Theatre will present the rock musical "Little Shop of Horrors" in the Smith-McFarland Theatre of the university's Fine and Performing Arts Center, Normal and Marguerite streets, East Stroudsburg. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. April 19-21; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 22; and 2 p.m. April 23. All performances are in the Smith-McFarland Theatre of the university's Fine and Performing Arts Center, Normal and Marguerite streets, East Stroudsburg.

