Rock musical 'Little Shop of Horrors'...

Rock musical 'Little Shop of Horrors' at ESU

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: The Pike County Courier

East Stroudsburg University's Department of Theatre will present the rock musical "Little Shop of Horrors" in the Smith-McFarland Theatre of the university's Fine and Performing Arts Center, Normal and Marguerite streets, East Stroudsburg. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. April 19-21; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 22; and 2 p.m. April 23. All performances are in the Smith-McFarland Theatre of the university's Fine and Performing Arts Center, Normal and Marguerite streets, East Stroudsburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pike County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
East Bangor Dumping... (Jun '16) 2 hr Nhugs 4
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) Wed Charles Gunnin 6
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr 7 facepalm Friday 663
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar 23 Rubicon con 1
Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11) Mar '17 Onelove814 12
Help the paper carriers out. Mar '17 Mark 1
News Who was Roger King? (Feb '08) Mar '17 Elaine 40
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,439,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC