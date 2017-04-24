Residents on both sides of Stroudsburg teachers negotiations
Although the current state of the Stroudsburg Area School District contract negotiations has changed in method, its two sides remain embedded in their stances. Superintendent Cosmas Curry announced at the district's school board meeting Wednesday that the Stroudsburg Area Education Association teachers union has withdrawn its planned May 16 strike deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|East Bangor Dumping... (Jun '16)
|Apr 20
|Nhugs
|4
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
|Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11)
|Mar '17
|Onelove814
|12
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
|Who was Roger King? (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Elaine
|40
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC