Rally Fights for Sexual & Domestic Abuse Awareness, Aims to 'Take Back the Night'
An annual tradition across the country spread to Monroe County Thursday night, all in an effort to encourage survivors and bystanders to "take back the night." The "Take Back the Night" campaign - started in the 1970's as an effort to raise awareness about sexual and domestic violence - held a rally at the the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg late Thursday evening.
