Proposed federal budget cuts would be felt in Monroe County
Since the beginning of the millennium, a chart of Monroe County's population rate has looked like a roller coaster. There's the post-September 11, 2001 population skyrocket, which didn't falter until the mid-2000s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11)
|Mar 20
|Onelove814
|12
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Who was Roger King? (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|Elaine
|40
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC