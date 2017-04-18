Monroe Democrats to meet Thursday
On Thursday,the Monroe County Democratic Committee will hold its monthly meeting. Meetings are held every third Thursday at the Lockwood Building, 18 N. Ninth St. in Stroudsburg .
