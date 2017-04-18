Monroe County borough passes LGBT-inclusive nondiscrimination ordinance
Stroudsburg's new ordinance passed in a 4-3 vote Tuesday, making it the first nondiscrimination ordinance in Monroe County to include LGBT protections. The ordinance establishes a Human Relations Commission that would ensure opportunities for employment, housing, public accommodations and equal access to postsecondary education "regardless of race, color, sex, height, religion, ancestry, genetic information, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, familial status, marital status, age, mental or physical disability, use of guide or support animals or mechanical aids."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Gay News.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Bangor Dumping... (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|Nhugs
|4
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Wed
|Charles Gunnin
|6
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11)
|Mar '17
|Onelove814
|12
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
|Who was Roger King? (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Elaine
|40
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC