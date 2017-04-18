Monroe County borough passes LGBT-inc...

Monroe County borough passes LGBT-inclusive nondiscrimination ordinance

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Philadelphia Gay News

Stroudsburg's new ordinance passed in a 4-3 vote Tuesday, making it the first nondiscrimination ordinance in Monroe County to include LGBT protections. The ordinance establishes a Human Relations Commission that would ensure opportunities for employment, housing, public accommodations and equal access to postsecondary education "regardless of race, color, sex, height, religion, ancestry, genetic information, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, familial status, marital status, age, mental or physical disability, use of guide or support animals or mechanical aids."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Gay News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
East Bangor Dumping... (Jun '16) 11 hr Nhugs 4
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) Wed Charles Gunnin 6
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr 7 facepalm Friday 663
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar 23 Rubicon con 1
Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11) Mar '17 Onelove814 12
Help the paper carriers out. Mar '17 Mark 1
News Who was Roger King? (Feb '08) Mar '17 Elaine 40
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,771 • Total comments across all topics: 280,448,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC