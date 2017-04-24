Little Caesars to open this summer in East Stroudsburg
Construction has started on what will soon be a Little Caesars Pizza in East Stroudsburg. The former vehicle repair shop on the corner of Washington, South Courtland and Day Streets will house soon house the first standalone franchise location in the Poconos.
