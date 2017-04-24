Kevin Kunzmann: Exit Interview Updated at
The looping, uneven writing of an eight-year old summed up my young career, in just two statements sprawled out on a page in my reporter's notepad. The first statement reads briefly: “Work for two years.” The second statement adds some background: “He liked writing and then he found out he wanted to be a reporter.” This upcoming week, I'll be leaving my reporter position with the Pocono Record after two years to pursue a new venture in my home state of New Jersey.
