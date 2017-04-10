Huddle House to open by summer in East Stroudsburg Updated at
Construction has started on the new Huddle House restaurant at the Days Inn in East Stroudsburg. The southern-style comfort food franchise planned to open for Memorial Day, but building material procurement delayed construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11)
|Mar 20
|Onelove814
|12
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Who was Roger King? (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|Elaine
|40
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC