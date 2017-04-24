ESU concert band to present spring concert Updated at
East Stroudsburg University's University/Community Concert Band will present its 30th annual spring band concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in ESU's Fine and Performing Arts Center, Normal and Marguerite streets, East Stroudsburg. Works by Wagner, Hazo, Holst, Leroy Anderson and others will feature in the program.
