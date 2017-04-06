Eric Frein trial to resume after hospital visit
The trial of Eric Frein , charged with killing a Pennsylvania police trooper in a 2014 ambush at their barracks, is set to resume hours after he was taken to the hospital. Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin tweeted that Eric Frein's trial is expected to resume at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
