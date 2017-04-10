Easter weather warm in the Poconos

We are expecting a very warm, June-like Easter holiday this year in the Poconos, with readings ranging into the lower 80s Sunday afternoon, just ahead of a cold front that will likely trigger some late-day showers and storms as the humidity rises. Perhaps no holiday encompasses a wider range of weather possibilities than Easter Sunday, mostly because the date historically falls between March 23 and April 25, following the first full moon after the vernal equinox.

