Eastburg man pleads guilty after throwing rocks at cars in Lehighton
A man who threw rocks out of his apartment window at cars entered a guilty plea on Tuesday in Carbon County court. Matthew Fredrick Palenzuela, 69, of East Stroudsburg, pleaded to two counts of reckless endangering another person and one count of propelling missiles into occupied vehicles.
