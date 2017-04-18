Dansbury Park pool still leaking
The pool at Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg still needs major repairs before it can open for the 2017 season. East Stroudsburg Borough planned to open the pool by June 8, the last day of school, but has had recurring issues with water leakage.
