Cell tower opposed by airport patrons at Stroudsburg-Pocono
A plan to put a new cell tower in Smithfield Township faces opposition from flyers of a nearby airfield. Verizon Wireless wants to build near the Stroudsburg-Pocono Airport, but a number of pilots who frequent that airspace say it would put helicopters, planes and parachutists at risk.
Read more at Pocono Record.
