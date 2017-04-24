Celebrating Arbor Day Updated at

Arbor Day was celebrated in the Borough of Stroudsburg this Saturday with the planting of ornamental trees around the newly renovated firehouse on the corner of 7th and Sarah streets. Cub scouts and their parents from Cub Pack 86, members of the Stroudsburg Shade Tree Commission and members of the Stroudsburg Public Works Department gathered to plant four trees, 3 weeping blue spruce and one lavender twist red bud, in areas that were set aside for that purpose during the past two years of construction.  Arbor Day has been celebrated in Stroudsburg for many years, and the borough has been awarded a Tree City designation from the Arbor Day Foundation and the Pennsylvania Department of Forestry for each of the past 19 years.

