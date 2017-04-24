Burnt Stroudsburg building sold

It may not even be a full year before residents are again living in the apartments of 715 Main Street, Stroudsburg, after an August 2016 fire decimated most of the building's second and third floors. The Main Street commercial and residential property, owned for over 50 years by Bertha Diehl and her family, is currently boarded up and lightly covered in ash from the fire that started inside a second-floor apartment on a mid-August evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.