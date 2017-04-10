Bronx man charged with pot possession

Bronx man charged with pot possession

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: New Jersey Herald

Being in a car that was speeding and being driven erratically led to the arrest of a Bronx man on charges including pot possession, police said. At 2:03 a.m. Monday, April 10, a Mount Olive police officer patrolling Route 80 stopped a vehicle he observed speeding and making sudden lane changes, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr 7 facepalm Friday 663
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar 23 Rubicon con 1
Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11) Mar 20 Onelove814 12
Help the paper carriers out. Mar 18 Mark 1
News Who was Roger King? (Feb '08) Mar 15 Elaine 40
Health care Mar '17 Patrick 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 117
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,137 • Total comments across all topics: 280,281,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC