Bronx man charged with pot possession
Being in a car that was speeding and being driven erratically led to the arrest of a Bronx man on charges including pot possession, police said. At 2:03 a.m. Monday, April 10, a Mount Olive police officer patrolling Route 80 stopped a vehicle he observed speeding and making sudden lane changes, police said.
