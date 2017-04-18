Aiming for equality
Stroudsburg borough council narrowly approved the addition of a borough Human Relations Commission, at one of their most attended and divisive public meetings in recent history. The commission, as detailed in a non-discrimination ordinance drafted by council member Matt Abell, would ensure and protect a standard of acceptance at Stroudsburg businesses, housing, public services, postsecondary education institutions and other facilities.
