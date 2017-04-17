Advancing faster, cheaper internet in...

Advancing faster, cheaper internet in Monroe

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

Faster, cheaper internet service may be on its way to Monroe County. Technology procurement consultants Lewis Strategic, PLLC released a request for proposals Monday, after months of planning and discussions with regional stakeholders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr 7 facepalm Friday 663
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar 23 Rubicon con 1
Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11) Mar 20 Onelove814 12
Help the paper carriers out. Mar 18 Mark 1
News Who was Roger King? (Feb '08) Mar '17 Elaine 40
Health care Mar '17 Patrick 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 117
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,731 • Total comments across all topics: 280,384,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC