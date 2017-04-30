88-Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman Gets Birthday Surprise at School
Blanche Winston celebrated her 88th birthday this weekend at East Stroudsburg University, where she has been taking classes since 2007 as part of the school's senior citizen tuition waver program. Three time a week, Blanche drives herself to campus to take an advanced sign language class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|East Bangor Dumping... (Jun '16)
|Apr 20
|Nhugs
|4
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
|Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11)
|Mar '17
|Onelove814
|12
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
|Who was Roger King? (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Elaine
|40
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC