88-Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman Gets Birthday Surprise at School

Sunday Apr 30

Blanche Winston celebrated her 88th birthday this weekend at East Stroudsburg University, where she has been taking classes since 2007 as part of the school's senior citizen tuition waver program. Three time a week, Blanche drives herself to campus to take an advanced sign language class.

