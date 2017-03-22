You could be a streamwatcher

You could be a streamwatcher

Streamwatch training sessions will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at East Stroudsburg University's Moore Building, Room 201; and at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Northampton Community College's Kapp Hall, Room 104, at the Tannersville campus. You need attend only one session.

