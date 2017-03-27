Woman pleads a guilty but mentally illa in gunfire incidents

Marylouise Check told a Monroe County Court judge Monday that she doesn't recall firing a gun into an occupied apartment in Mount Pocono, but recognizes there's a factual basis for the charges against her in this incident. With what defense attorney James Swetz said is a significant history of psychiatric and drug addiction issues, Check, 55, of Mount Pocono, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to certain charges in two June 14 incidents.

