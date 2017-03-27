Woman pleads a guilty but mentally illa in gunfire incidents
Marylouise Check told a Monroe County Court judge Monday that she doesn't recall firing a gun into an occupied apartment in Mount Pocono, but recognizes there's a factual basis for the charges against her in this incident. With what defense attorney James Swetz said is a significant history of psychiatric and drug addiction issues, Check, 55, of Mount Pocono, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to certain charges in two June 14 incidents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11)
|Mar 20
|Onelove814
|12
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Who was Roger King? (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|Elaine
|40
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC