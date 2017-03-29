Vietnam Veterans Unveil Memorial in Stroudsburg
Members of the Pocono chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America unveiled the memorial in front of hundreds of people in Stroudsburg. Among the crowd were family and friends of some of the servicemen whose names will forever be carved in stone.
