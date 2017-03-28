Things to do, Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Memorial: Vietnam Veterans of America, Pocono Chapter 678, with the help of many people and organizations in the community, has arranged to construct a Memorial honoring those Monroe County residents who were killed in Vietnam as well as honoring all those who served. A dedication ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., Monroe County Courthouse, 610 Monroe St., Stroudsburg.
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11)
|Mar 20
|Onelove814
|12
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Who was Roger King? (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|Elaine
|40
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
