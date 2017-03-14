Things to do this week, Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Lenten Buffet: 4:30 to 7 p.m., St. Maximilian Kolbe, 5112 Pocono Crest Road, Pocono Pines. Create your own meatless Lenten meal from a variety of pastas, including whole wheat and gluten free, then top with your choice from a variety of homemade sauces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.