The Latest: Man charged with bribery ...

The Latest: Man charged with bribery to plead not guilty

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

The attorney for a Pennsylvania man charged in a bribery scheme involving construction projects at military bases says the man will plead not guilty. The U.S. attorney's office in New Jersey alleges Kevin Leondi, of Stroudsburg, received $125,000 in bribes in the form of cash, the sale of unneeded equipment and work performed at his personal property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Thu Rubicon con 1
Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11) Mar 20 Onelove814 12
Help the paper carriers out. Mar 18 Mark 1
News Who was Roger King? (Feb '08) Mar 15 Elaine 40
Health care Mar 10 Patrick 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar 2 USS LIBERTY 117
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) Mar 2 Drinking Phart 20
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,589 • Total comments across all topics: 279,783,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC