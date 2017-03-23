The Latest: Man charged with bribery to plead not guilty
The attorney for a Pennsylvania man charged in a bribery scheme involving construction projects at military bases says the man will plead not guilty. The U.S. attorney's office in New Jersey alleges Kevin Leondi, of Stroudsburg, received $125,000 in bribes in the form of cash, the sale of unneeded equipment and work performed at his personal property.
