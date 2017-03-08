Supervisors table Sanofi water line expansion
The Paradise Township supervisors tabled a request from the Brodhead Creek Regional Authority to install a pipe through the township for a Sanofi expansion. The 16-inch diameter, 4,000 foot plus extension from BCRA's main line will travel through Pocono Township, Paradise Township and back to Pocono where it will supply 200,000 gallons of water a day to the Swiftwater vaccine-maker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care
|Fri
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|OFFICIAL Eric Frein (white Chris Dorner) Discus... (Sep '14)
|Mar 2
|Adult Frein Finder
|83
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|More lawmakers join Scavello, Brown in lawsuit ... (Apr '12)
|Feb 15
|fed up
|3
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC