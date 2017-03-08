Supervisors table Sanofi water line expansion

The Paradise Township supervisors tabled a request from the Brodhead Creek Regional Authority to install a pipe through the township for a Sanofi expansion. The 16-inch diameter, 4,000 foot plus extension from BCRA's main line will travel through Pocono Township, Paradise Township and back to Pocono where it will supply 200,000 gallons of water a day to the Swiftwater vaccine-maker.

