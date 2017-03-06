Stroudsburg teachersa strike negotiations to resume

The next scheduled negotiation session between the Stroudsburg Area School District and its teachers union is scheduled for March 21. But leadership from both parties will be face-to-face sooner than that. As the negotiations on a two-year-expired contract between the district and union continue, the Stroudsburg Area Education Association is planning a major rally of its members at the Stroudsburg High School on March 15, prior to the school board's public meeting that night.

