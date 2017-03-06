Stroudsburg School District has mixed...

Stroudsburg School District has mixed financial forecast

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Pocono Record

A handful of particular circumstances has the Stroudsburg Area School District's preliminary budget looking in good shape for the 2017-18 school year, but superintendent Cosmas Curry is cautious about future fund balances. Curry presented a preliminary budget for approval at the school board's Wednesday night meeting, projecting an income of local, state and federal sources to equate about $106.5 million for next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar 2 USS LIBERTY 117
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) Mar 2 Drinking Phart 20
OFFICIAL Eric Frein (white Chris Dorner) Discus... (Sep '14) Mar 2 Adult Frein Finder 83
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb 17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb 17 Lara Croft 19
News More lawmakers join Scavello, Brown in lawsuit ... (Apr '12) Feb 15 fed up 3
News Diary of a Barrett Summer, 1894 (May '10) Feb 10 Matt 2
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,890 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC