Stroudsburg School District has mixed financial forecast

A handful of particular circumstances has the Stroudsburg Area School District's preliminary budget looking in good shape for the 2017-18 school year, but superintendent Cosmas Curry is cautious about future fund balances. Curry presented a preliminary budget for approval at the school board's Wednesday night meeting, projecting an income of local, state and federal sources to equate about $106.5 million for next year.

