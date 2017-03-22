Stroudsburg man charged with military contract bribery
A Stroudsburg man took more than $100,000 in bribes in a scheme involving construction projects at two New Jersey military bases, the U.S. attorney's office said in a criminal complaint released Wednesday. Kevin Leondi, 56, was charged with conspiracy to accept bribes and defraud the United States, which carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Onelove814
|12
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Who was Roger King? (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|Elaine
|40
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|OFFICIAL Eric Frein (white Chris Dorner) Discus... (Sep '14)
|Mar 2
|Adult Frein Finder
|83
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC