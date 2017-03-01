Stroudsburg commits to bank, switches to another
In an unprecedented action, Stroudsburg borough council walked back an agreement with a local banking entity for a competitor offering better rates. During closing remarks of the council's Tuesday night meeting last week, council vice president James Smith made a proposal to switch the borough's banking services commitment from Wayne Bank to ESSA Bank and Trust, upon further review of the two banks' request for proposal submissions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|3 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|9 hr
|Drinking Phart
|20
|OFFICIAL Eric Frein (white Chris Dorner) Discus... (Sep '14)
|10 hr
|Adult Frein Finder
|83
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|More lawmakers join Scavello, Brown in lawsuit ... (Apr '12)
|Feb 15
|fed up
|3
|Diary of a Barrett Summer, 1894 (May '10)
|Feb 10
|Matt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC