Stroudsburg Borough flip-flops again over bank decision
Within a few months, Stroudsburg borough council has awarded its banking services to Wayne Bank, then ESSA Bank and Trust - and then called for a re-do. A series of disputes over a simple local procedure has created frustration among borough officials, confusion among two large banks and dispute about the standard of business practice in Stroudsburg.
