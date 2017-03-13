Speeds being reduced due to blowing snow
Speeds are being reduced on parts of Interstate 80 today due to high winds and blowing snow, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says. The speed limit is being reduced to 45 mph on a section of I-80 in Clinton County through 4 p.m. The section is between milemarkers 174 near Lamar to mm 197 near the Clinton/Union County line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who was Roger King? (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|Elaine
|40
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|OFFICIAL Eric Frein (white Chris Dorner) Discus... (Sep '14)
|Mar 2
|Adult Frein Finder
|83
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC