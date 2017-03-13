Snow storm cancellations, delays and notices Updated at
Weather reports are predicting the most significant part of the storm to hit the Eastern half of the state from Monday night into Tuesday's commute. To allow road crews to do their jobs and minimize dangerous travel, certain vehicles will be restricted from interstate highways and expressways, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportaiton said. All motorists are asked to avoid unnecessary travel during this time.
