Slate Belt man nabbed in alleged bike thefts from supply company
An informant led investigators to the arrest of a Slate Belt man who allegedly stole two bikes in December from a Monroe County supply company. Slate Belt Regional police at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 1 met with the confidential informant who had information Bell and another man allegedly stole the two Trail mini bikes from Tractor Supply in Brodhedsville, Monroe County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Onelove814
|12
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Who was Roger King? (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|Elaine
|40
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|OFFICIAL Eric Frein (white Chris Dorner) Discus... (Sep '14)
|Mar 2
|Adult Frein Finder
|83
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC