Slate Belt man nabbed in alleged bike...

Slate Belt man nabbed in alleged bike thefts from supply company

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

An informant led investigators to the arrest of a Slate Belt man who allegedly stole two bikes in December from a Monroe County supply company. Slate Belt Regional police at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 1 met with the confidential informant who had information Bell and another man allegedly stole the two Trail mini bikes from Tractor Supply in Brodhedsville, Monroe County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11) Mon Onelove814 12
Help the paper carriers out. Mar 18 Mark 1
News Who was Roger King? (Feb '08) Mar 15 Elaine 40
Health care Mar 10 Patrick 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar 2 USS LIBERTY 117
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) Mar 2 Drinking Phart 20
OFFICIAL Eric Frein (white Chris Dorner) Discus... (Sep '14) Mar 2 Adult Frein Finder 83
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,066 • Total comments across all topics: 279,746,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC