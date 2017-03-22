Restaurant in the Poconos Encourages Phone-free Meals
Owners of Sarah's Corner Cafe on Main Street in Stroudsburg will take 10 percent off your tab, as long as you keep your eyes off your phone. The rules to getting that discounted meal are posted on a big sign right outside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Thu
|Rubicon con
|1
|Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11)
|Mar 20
|Onelove814
|12
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Who was Roger King? (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|Elaine
|40
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC