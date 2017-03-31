Police Install Speed Radars in Stroud...

Police Install Speed Radars in Stroudsburg

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Officials in Monroe County are cracking down on speeders in residential areas, and they've installed speed radars to help zero in on problem streets. If you ask residents in parts of Stroudsburg what the biggest problem is on streets like Thomas Street, they say the answer is simple: drivers who speed past the 15 MPH speed limit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar 23 Rubicon con 1
Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11) Mar 20 Onelove814 12
Help the paper carriers out. Mar 18 Mark 1
News Who was Roger King? (Feb '08) Mar 15 Elaine 40
Health care Mar 10 Patrick 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 117
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) Mar '17 Drinking Phart 20
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Monroe County was issued at April 06 at 6:12AM EDT

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,274 • Total comments across all topics: 280,096,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC