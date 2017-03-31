Police Install Speed Radars in Stroudsburg
Officials in Monroe County are cracking down on speeders in residential areas, and they've installed speed radars to help zero in on problem streets. If you ask residents in parts of Stroudsburg what the biggest problem is on streets like Thomas Street, they say the answer is simple: drivers who speed past the 15 MPH speed limit.
