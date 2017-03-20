People in the Poconos Ready to Welcome Spring
Things you did not see in downtown Stroudsburg almost a week ago: people walking up and down Main Street, people running outside, and people soaking up the sun. But almost a week after more than two feet of snow fell on the roads and sidewalks; it's finally starting to feel like spring.
