Pa. wrestling coach accused of raping...

Pa. wrestling coach accused of raping 2 boys is held on 369 counts, $1M bail

Friday Mar 24

The sheer numbers in the child sex abuse case against a former Stroudsburg area youth wrestling coach are staggering. Ron Gorman, 51, who has since moved to Georgia, faces 369 counts and is being held on $1 million bail for allegedly raping and sexually abusing two boys.

