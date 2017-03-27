Pa. wrestling coach accused of raping 2 boys is held on 369 counts, $1M bail
The sheer numbers in the child sex abuse case against a former Stroudsburg area youth wrestling coach are staggering. Ron Gorman, 51, who has since moved to Georgia, faces 369 counts and is being held on $1 million bail for allegedly raping and sexually abusing two boys.( The sheer numbers in the child sex abuse case against a former Stroudsburg area youth wrestling coach are staggering.
