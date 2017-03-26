Officials escort 1-year-old through snow during medical emergency
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, state police, Pennsylvania National Guard and PennDOT are coordinating to ensure necessary resources are available and provide additional resources to regions that are hit the hardest, according to a press release. Workers and emergency service crews were able to collaborate and help transport the 23-month-old all the way from Mount Pocono Medical Center in East Stroudsburg to Geisinger Children's Hospital in Danville.
