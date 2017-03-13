Monroe County schools get grants for propane buses
With 168 school buses in its fleet that travel more than 3.3 million miles combined each year, the Pocono Mountain School District received welcomed news - and some cash - this week from the state Department of Environmental Protection. The district has been awarded a $100,000 grant to help purchase 25 Propane Bluebird Vision 78-passenger school buses to replace its conventional diesel vehicles.
