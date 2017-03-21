Monroe clergy discuss finding common ...

Monroe clergy discuss finding common ground

Monroe County United and the Unity Coalition of the Poconos, two organizations promoting harmony among people of different races, cultures and religions, held "Finding Common Ground," an interfaith, interactive community dialogue involving local Catholic, Islamic, Jewish and Protestant religious leaders, Sunday at Hughes Public Library in Stroudsburg. An older organization, the Unity Coalition formed at a time of apparent opposition among some residents to racial diversity increasing in the Poconos.

